AIADMK stages demonstrations in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri

February 01, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

AIADMK members on Thursday staged a demonstration urging various demands in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts on Thursday.

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced a state-wide demonstration against increasing prices of essential commodities and to maintain law and order. They also urged police action against Pallavaram DMK MLA’s family for allegedly attacking a girl who worked as a maid in their house.

Based on the announcement, in Salem, a demonstration was held at Fort Maidan on Thursday. Hundreds of AIADMK cadres led by Salem urban district secretary G. Venkatachalam raised slogans against the DMK government. Hundreds of AIADMK supporters gathered outside Fort Maidan in Salem. Led by G. Venkatachalam, urban district secretary, party workers raised slogans against the DMK government.

Former Minister K.P Anbalagan presided over the demonstrations in Dharmapuri, where party members gathered near the BSNL office. The demonstration was attended by MLAs A. Govindasamy, V. Sampath Kumar, and other AIADMK officials.

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy presided over demonstrations at Anna Statue near Krishnagiri bus stand, where party cadres also raised slogans against former Union Minister A. Raja for allegedly making a derogatory reference to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in his speech. MLA Ashok Kumar and AIADMK functionaries attended the protest.

At Tiruchengode in Namakkal District, former Minister P. Thangamani presided over the protest and raised slogans against the DMK government.

