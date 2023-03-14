ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages demonstration in Namakkal

March 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK cadre staged a protest here on Tuesday urging the State government to drop the case filed against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Madurai police registered a case against the AIADMK interim general secretary on Saturday for assaulting an AMMK cadre in Madurai Airport.

On Tuesday, the AIADMK cadre led by former Minister P. Thangamani staged a demonstration on Park Road. They raised slogans against the DMK government and termed it a false case.

Mr. Thangamani told reporters a false case had been registered against the Opposition leader. This case proved that the DMK was afraid of Mr. Palaniswami. The Chief Minister should drop the case or we would stage a mega protest.

Former Minister V. Saroja, ex-MLAs, and more than 500 AIADMK cadre participated.

