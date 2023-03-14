HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK stages demonstration in Namakkal

March 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari
AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in Namakkal on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK cadre staged a protest here on Tuesday urging the State government to drop the case filed against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Madurai police registered a case against the AIADMK interim general secretary on Saturday for assaulting an AMMK cadre in Madurai Airport.

On Tuesday, the AIADMK cadre led by former Minister P. Thangamani staged a demonstration on Park Road. They raised slogans against the DMK government and termed it a false case.

Mr. Thangamani told reporters a false case had been registered against the Opposition leader. This case proved that the DMK was afraid of Mr. Palaniswami. The Chief Minister should drop the case or we would stage a mega protest.

Former Minister V. Saroja, ex-MLAs, and more than 500 AIADMK cadre participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.