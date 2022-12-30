HamberMenu
AIADMK stages demonstration in Erode condemning hike in electricity tariff and milk price

December 30, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the State government for increasing the power tariff, milk price and property tax, the AIADMK workers staged a demonstration here on Friday.

Led by party’s Erode district urban secretary K.V. Ramalingam, functionaries said that after coming to power, the DMK government’s policies were anti-people and it caused hardship to the common man. They said that a hike in property tax paved the way for increase in rent affecting shopkeepers and establishments, besides land owners.

Hike in milk price and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities is affecting all walks of people in the society, they said.

Functionaries said that the DMK failed to fulfill its promises made in the election manifesto and instead made announcements to increase taxes and electricity tariff. They said that the 20-month rule of the DMK had only caused pain to the people and blamed the party for not announcing any new schemes for the welfare of the people.

