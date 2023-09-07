AIADMK stages demonstration against lack of basic amenities in municipalities in Salem

September 07, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged a demonstration against Attur and Narasingapuram municipalities on Thursday.

Saying that the municipalities had failed to fulfil the basic amenities, including drinking water supply, the cadre staged the protest in front of the Attur Municipal office.

Speaking at the demonstration, former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said that during the AIADMK regime, 11 medical colleges were established in Tamil Nadu, and ₹2,5000 was provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After our party general secretary raised questions, the DMK government announced monthly assistance for women. The DMK government should provide drinking water for the people of Attur on a daily basis, besides basic amenities. During the AIADMK regime, funds were allocated to prevent sewage from entering the Vashista River, but this scheme was kept in abeyance by the present government”, he said.

Alleging that the DMK government imposed burden on people, Mr. Udhayakumar said that the AIADMK government did not hike electricity charges for eight years. But, the DMK government increased the charges, claiming the Union government was the reason for the hike.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke about Sanatana Dharma to divert attention from issues like price rise and Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues, he said.

Mr. Udhayakumar questioned whether the Minister knows about Sanatana Dharma and is ready for a debate.

Mr. Udhayakumar said, “our leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami gave many chances to O. Panneerselvam, but he did not use them. Now, AIADMK is one, and people are ready to vote for AIADMK, he added.