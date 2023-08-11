HamberMenu
AIADMK rule laid foundation for socio-economic development: Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was addressing the newly-joined party members in Salem.

August 11, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the newly-joined party members in Salem on Thursday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the newly-joined party members in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that the AIADMK government laid the foundation for socio-economic development during its 31-year rule.

Addressing the newly-joined party members here on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami said the prices of construction materials had increased drastically under the DMK rule.

“The DMK in its election manifesto had promised to include all the construction materials in the list of essential commodities. But, after coming to power, the prices of all the materials had gone up,” he said and blamed the DMK for not taking steps to control the prices.

The leader said pension for construction workers that were stopped by the DMK would be restored once the AIADMK came back to power.

“We had attracted investments to the tune of ₹3.05 lakh crore during the AIADMK rule and the construction industry will grow only if new investments come in,” he added.

Listing out the various schemes implemented during the AIADMK rule, he said prices of essential commodities were under control while it had gone up now. Blaming the DMK for fixing criteria for women heads of households to receive monthly honorarium, Mr. Palaniswami said, “They spoke attractively before coming to power. But, now they lay conditions. This is the dual role of DMK”.

