AIADMK reverses its decision to welcome K.P. Munusamy

KRISHNAGIRI

16 March 2020 22:31 IST

Even as the State government had ordered closing down of malls, and cinema halls to prevent the congregation of public in large numbers as part of the measures to prevent a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 in the State, the district unit of the AIAMDK had thrown caution to the winds whilst planning a grand reception to the newly nominated Rajya Sabha member from the district. However, the decision was reversed after The Hindu flagged it to the party.

In a press release, former MP from Krishnagiri K. Ashok Kumar had asked partycadre to congregate en-masse to give a grand welcome to the newly nominated Rajya Sabha member K.P. Munusamy, who is slated to arrive here on March 19. According to the release that was circulated on the local AIADMK’s WhatsApp group , Mr. Ashok Kumar asked party functionaries to show up in large numbers at the district’s border at Oppathavadi. Further, the release said, the loyalists will garland the statue of MGR at Thalapalli as part of the grand reception to Mr. Munusamy.

When contacted District Collector S.Prabhakar said, he will inform all the political parties to refrain from gathering crowd. “We cannot stop them from giving a welcome, but we will inform them of the government’s intention to prevention large gatherings to prevent an outbreak. We have informed places of worship to dissuade gathering of crowd. We’ll inform political parties as well.”

Advertising

Advertising