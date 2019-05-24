AIADMK retains Sulur in by-poll

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam retained the Sulur Assembly constituency as its candidate V.P. Kandasamy polled 10,113 votes more than the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Pongalur N. Palanisamy.

Election officials said at the end of the 24th round, Mr. Kandasamy had polled 1,00,782 votes, which was 10,113 votes more than Mr. Palannisamy’s 90,669.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s K. Sukumar polled 16,530 votes and Makkal Needhi Maiam’s G. Palaniswami polled 6,644 votes.

Returning Officer for the Assembly constituency S. Balakrishnan handed over the certificate of victory to Mr. Kandasamy.

The by-election was held after the death of incumbent R. Kanagaraj, who died of cardiac arrest in the run up to the Parliamentary elections.