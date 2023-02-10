AIADMK responsible for delay in completing Athikadavu–Avinashi scheme: Thangam Thennarasu

February 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday alleged that the erstwhile AIADMK government was responsible for the delay in completing the Athikadavu–Avinashi Groundwater Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, as it had failed to rectify technical glitches in the early stages of its implementation.

Addressing the media in Erode, the Minister said the DMK government did not freeze any scheme introduced by anyone, as it wanted the benefits to reach the people. “They (the AIADMK) failed to rectify the problems, and are trying to hide their faults. They are fully responsible for the delay,” the Minister said, and added that the DMK government had expedited the project. Claiming that the AIADMK did not achieve anything during its 10-year rule (2011-21), the Minister accused the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, of spreading lies. “Mr. Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and party functionaries betrayed the people during their rule,” he alleged.

He said UDAY, a Central scheme, was strongly opposed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, but after 2015, the then Electricity Minister and his Cabinet colleagues agreed to implement it in the State, causing severe damage to Tangedco.

To Mr. Palaniswami’s allegation that the DMK government was corrupt, Mr. Thennarasu said, “What justification do they have [for their claim] when their government was sent home because of corruption?”

He said the people were well-aware of the gutkha scam and how the Highways Department in each district was handed over to private companies during the previous AIADMK rule.