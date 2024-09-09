AIADMK raising issues as a responsible opposition, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, emphasised that his party has been raising public issues as a responsible opposition, and it is the ruling party’s duty to address them.

The AIADMK general secretary offered prayers at Kannanur Mariamman Temple in Salem on Monday. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the complaints from students residing in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels, stating that the AIADMK had issued a statement demanding the State government ensure basic amenities, provide quality food, and maintain the hostels properly. He urged the government to visit the hostels and rectify these issues.

Responding to rumours of senior AIADMK leader Gingee N. Ramachandran joining actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Mr. Palaniswami condemned sections of the media for spreading the false information intentionally.

On the ongoing protests against plans to acquire land for Parandur Airport, Mr. Palaniswami suggested that the government invite the people for talks, hear their grievances, and form a committee to address them.

Responding to concerns about poor maintenance of government hospitals and a shortage of medicines, Mr. Palaniswami said, “On Sunday, the media reported that discharge of sewage water from a mortuary in Coimbatore was causing great inconvenience in the neighbourhood. People are raising these issues with us, and we are bringing them to the government. The government should carry out an inspection of all hospitals and sort out these issues instead of criticising us.”

