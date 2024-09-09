GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK raising issues as a responsible opposition, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Published - September 09, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami offering prayers at Kannanur Mariamman Temple at Reddiyur in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 09 September 2024.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami offering prayers at Kannanur Mariamman Temple at Reddiyur in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 09 September 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, emphasised that his party has been raising public issues as a responsible opposition, and it is the ruling party’s duty to address them.

The AIADMK general secretary offered prayers at Kannanur Mariamman Temple in Salem on Monday. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the complaints from students residing in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels, stating that the AIADMK had issued a statement demanding the State government ensure basic amenities, provide quality food, and maintain the hostels properly. He urged the government to visit the hostels and rectify these issues.

Responding to rumours of senior AIADMK leader Gingee N. Ramachandran joining actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Mr. Palaniswami condemned sections of the media for spreading the false information intentionally.

On the ongoing protests against plans to acquire land for Parandur Airport, Mr. Palaniswami suggested that the government invite the people for talks, hear their grievances, and form a committee to address them.

Responding to concerns about poor maintenance of government hospitals and a shortage of medicines, Mr. Palaniswami said, “On Sunday, the media reported that discharge of sewage water from a mortuary in Coimbatore was causing great inconvenience in the neighbourhood. People are raising these issues with us, and we are bringing them to the government. The government should carry out an inspection of all hospitals and sort out these issues instead of criticising us.”

Published - September 09, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.