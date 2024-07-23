ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK protests power tariff hike in Salem and Namakkal districts

Published - July 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 23 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The AIADMK staged demonstrations in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday to protest against the power tariff hike, as part of its state-wide protests against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the protest held in Attur, former Minister S. Semmalai accused the DMK government of taking credit for the AIADMK government’s achievements. “If the DMK government implemented a monthly power bill system, this hike would not affect people. But the government is not fulfilling its promise. The DMK alleged that the AIADMK government signed the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, which is the reason for the tariff hike. However, the AIADMK government did not hike the power tariff. In three years, the DMK government has hiked the power tariff three times,” Mr. Semmalai said.

At another demonstration held at Salem Fort Maidan, former Minister Vaigai Selvan said the power tariff hike had led to an increase in the price of essential commodities. He also criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order situation, claiming that murders and thefts had become common. “While the AIADMK was in power, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami provided various flyovers and transformed Salem City into a city of flyovers,” he added.

Similarly, at Koramapalayam, former Minister P. Thangamani presided over a demonstration where AIADMK members raised slogans against the DMK government. Hundreds of AIADMK cadres participated in these protests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US