AIADMK protests power tariff hike in Salem and Namakkal districts

The AIADMK staged demonstrations in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday to protest against the power tariff hike, as part of its state-wide protests against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the protest held in Attur, former Minister S. Semmalai accused the DMK government of taking credit for the AIADMK government’s achievements. “If the DMK government implemented a monthly power bill system, this hike would not affect people. But the government is not fulfilling its promise. The DMK alleged that the AIADMK government signed the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, which is the reason for the tariff hike. However, the AIADMK government did not hike the power tariff. In three years, the DMK government has hiked the power tariff three times,” Mr. Semmalai said.

At another demonstration held at Salem Fort Maidan, former Minister Vaigai Selvan said the power tariff hike had led to an increase in the price of essential commodities. He also criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order situation, claiming that murders and thefts had become common. “While the AIADMK was in power, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami provided various flyovers and transformed Salem City into a city of flyovers,” he added.

Similarly, at Koramapalayam, former Minister P. Thangamani presided over a demonstration where AIADMK members raised slogans against the DMK government. Hundreds of AIADMK cadres participated in these protests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.