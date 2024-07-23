GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK protests power tariff hike in Salem and Namakkal districts

Published - July 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 23 July 2024.

AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 23 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The AIADMK staged demonstrations in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday to protest against the power tariff hike, as part of its state-wide protests against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the protest held in Attur, former Minister S. Semmalai accused the DMK government of taking credit for the AIADMK government’s achievements. “If the DMK government implemented a monthly power bill system, this hike would not affect people. But the government is not fulfilling its promise. The DMK alleged that the AIADMK government signed the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, which is the reason for the tariff hike. However, the AIADMK government did not hike the power tariff. In three years, the DMK government has hiked the power tariff three times,” Mr. Semmalai said.

At another demonstration held at Salem Fort Maidan, former Minister Vaigai Selvan said the power tariff hike had led to an increase in the price of essential commodities. He also criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order situation, claiming that murders and thefts had become common. “While the AIADMK was in power, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami provided various flyovers and transformed Salem City into a city of flyovers,” he added.

Similarly, at Koramapalayam, former Minister P. Thangamani presided over a demonstration where AIADMK members raised slogans against the DMK government. Hundreds of AIADMK cadres participated in these protests.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.