AIADMK protests in Krishnagiri

AIADMK cadres staged protest demonstration against the arrest of former Minister D.Jayakumar in Krishnagiri. The protesters led by the former Member of Parliament for Krishnagiri K.Ashok Kumar, condemned the DMK government attributing vendetta politics over the arrest. The protesters alleged that the cases were being foisted against Mr.Jayakumar and others.

Over 700 protesters participated in the protest.