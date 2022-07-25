AIADMK protests against proposed hike in power tariff

Stating that the DMK government’s move to hike the electricity tariff would affect people and industries, AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram here on Monday.

Led by former MLAs K.V. Ramalingam, K.S. Thennarasu and V.P. Sivasubramaniam, the cadre said the DMK had come to power by making false promises. “They said the bi-monthly payment of electricity bills will be replaced with a monthly payment system. But now, they have proposed to hike the tariff,” they added. Power tariff hike would further escalate the price of all essential commodities, the cadre said.

They said micro, small and medium enterprises and other industries were slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the hike in electricity tariff would be a major setback to the industrial sector. They urged the government to withdraw the proposal.

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration against the DMK government in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In Krishnagiri, the protest was led by AIADMK’s deputy general secretary and Vepanapalli MLA K.P. Munusamy. “Under the previous AIADMK government, 750 units of free power was given and the DMK promised to increase it to 1,000 units. Instead, the government has proposed to hiked power tariff,” Mr. Munusamy said.

He said the government’s ‘inaction’ in the death of a school girl in Kallakurichi led to violent protests. “The 15- month rule of the DMK has seen deterioration of law and order as ‘anti-social elements’ are having a free run as seen in the increase in sale of ganja and illicit arrack, online gambling through online rummy and lottery sales among others,” Mr. Munusamy said.

Leading the protest in Namakkal, former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said during the 10 years of AIADMK regime, there was no power tariff hike. But the DMK had proposed to increase the tariff from 12% to 58%.

In Salem, AIADMK cadre led by urban district secretary G. Venkatachalam staged a protest.