AIADMK, PMK announce candidates for Salem Corporation

SALEM

31 January 2022 18:43 IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam announced its candidates for all 60 Wards in Salem Corporation.

The party also announced candidates for elections to the six municipalities - Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Narasingapuram, Edanganasalai and Tharamangalam.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi announced candidates for all 60 Wards in the Corporation. The AIADMK and PMK, which faced the Assembly elections together, will be contesting separately in the upcoming urban local bodies elections. The Makkal Needhi Maiam party has announced candidates for 33 Wards in the Corporation.

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest near Sooramangalam here on Monday demanding more seats for the party. The party is in alliance with DMK. The party cadre complained that they had been allegedly allotted only two seats in the Corporation while they asked for five seats.