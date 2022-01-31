Coimbatore

AIADMK, PMK announce candidates for Salem Corporation

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam announced its candidates for all 60 Wards in Salem Corporation.

The party also announced candidates for elections to the six municipalities - Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Narasingapuram, Edanganasalai and Tharamangalam.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi announced candidates for all 60 Wards in the Corporation. The AIADMK and PMK, which faced the Assembly elections together, will be contesting separately in the upcoming urban local bodies elections. The Makkal Needhi Maiam party has announced candidates for 33 Wards in the Corporation.

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest near Sooramangalam here on Monday demanding more seats for the party. The party is in alliance with DMK. The party cadre complained that they had been allegedly allotted only two seats in the Corporation while they asked for five seats.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 6:43:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aiadmk-pmk-announce-candidates-for-salem-corporation/article38353706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY