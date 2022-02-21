AIADMK plans to unleash violence in Coimbatore: Senthilbalaji

Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, who is in-charge for Coimbatore, alleged that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had planned to unleash violence here on the day of counting on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at the end of a meeting he held with his party candidates and those from alliance parties on Monday, he alleged that the AIADMK had planned to deploy a large number of its candidates at the Government College of Technology to disrupt the counting process and unleash violence.

To this end, the AIADMK had held a closed door meeting on Sunday, where it had asked at least 100 workers a ward to be present at the counting centre, he claimed and said the DMK would, however, maintain discipline.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said he had asked the DMK booth agents and candidates to follow rules and concentrate only on counting and give no room for violence.

In response to a question, the Minister wanted to know how did the AIADMK MLAs go around inspecting polling booths on Saturday. They entering polling booths other than theirs was transgression and trespass.

DMK booth agents had objected to their entry and this had caused minor scuffle in a few places.

Counting of votes would be as peaceful as Saturday’s polling, Mr. Senthilbalaji said and added that he was confident that the DMK would win majority wards in the city and the mayorship and all municipalities and town panchayats as well.