ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK passes resolution seeking dismissal of DMK government

January 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that there is no security for Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, the AIADMK passed a resolution on Friday seeking the dismissal of DMK government by invoking Article 356.

The resolution was passed during the party’s consultation meeting with Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) on the bypoll for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency .

The meeting held in Erode city was attended by AIADMK MLAs K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Thangamani, K.C. Karuppannan, S. Jayakumar and former MLA K.V. Ramalingam and Tamil Maanila Congress Youth Wing president M.  Yuvaraja.

The resolution said that the Governor had no security and the DMK government failed to maintain the law and order in the State. “Hence, Article 356 should be invoked and the DMK government should be dismissed immediately,” the resolution said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another resolution said that AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would soon receive the right judgment in the Supreme Court and would take charge as the party’s general secretary.

A resolution called for making the party’s candidate victorious in the ensuing bypoll.

Addressing the cadre, Mr. Thangamani said there were reports that O. Panneerselvam was fielding a candidate in the bypoll. “OPS is contesting for the victory of DMK.”

In the present situation, DMK can be defeated only if there is a single leadership, he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 98.5% of partymen were with Mr. Palaniswami. “This is an opportunity for AIADMK. If we win this, no one can defeat us,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US