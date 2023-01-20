AIADMK passes resolution seeking dismissal of DMK government

January 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ERODE

Alleging that there is no security for Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, the AIADMK passed a resolution on Friday seeking the dismissal of DMK government by invoking Article 356.

The resolution was passed during the party’s consultation meeting with Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) on the bypoll for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency .

The meeting held in Erode city was attended by AIADMK MLAs K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Thangamani, K.C. Karuppannan, S. Jayakumar and former MLA K.V. Ramalingam and Tamil Maanila Congress Youth Wing president M. Yuvaraja.

The resolution said that the Governor had no security and the DMK government failed to maintain the law and order in the State. “Hence, Article 356 should be invoked and the DMK government should be dismissed immediately,” the resolution said.

Another resolution said that AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would soon receive the right judgment in the Supreme Court and would take charge as the party’s general secretary.

A resolution called for making the party’s candidate victorious in the ensuing bypoll.

Addressing the cadre, Mr. Thangamani said there were reports that O. Panneerselvam was fielding a candidate in the bypoll. “OPS is contesting for the victory of DMK.”

In the present situation, DMK can be defeated only if there is a single leadership, he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 98.5% of partymen were with Mr. Palaniswami. “This is an opportunity for AIADMK. If we win this, no one can defeat us,” he added.