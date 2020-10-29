AIADMK organises black shirt demonstrations

Members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged black shirt demonstrations in multiple locations in Coimbatore district on Thursday condemning the allegedly defamatory remarks made against the party’s leaders by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The party members alleged that Mr. Udhayanidhi, who led a demonstration near the South Taluk Office on Huzur Road here on Tuesday, made defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani.

According to AIADMK sources, the demonstrations were held at over 15 locations, including near the South Taluk Office on Huzur Road, Ganapathy, Singanallur, Thudiyalur, Peelamedu and Selvapuram. Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan led the demonstration on Huzur Road, Coimbatore North MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar at Ganapathy and Kavundampalayam MLA V.C. Arukutty at Thudiyalur, the sources said. Hundreds of AIADMK cadre took out a rally from the party office to the South Taluk Office.

DMK MLA condemns

Singanallur MLA and Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik condemned the Coimbatore city police for allowing the demonstrations on Thursday. In a statement, he alleged that the AIADMK demonstrations were conducted in a manner that “caused inconvenience to the public” and claimed that the police “attempted to prevent” the DMK's demonstration on Tuesday.