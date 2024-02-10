GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK not hankering after allies, says Jayakumar

February 10, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

There was no need for the AIADMK to hanker after other parties for an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar said in Coimbatore on Saturday.

On the sidelines of receiving inputs for drafting the AIADMK 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, Mr. Jayakumar said all the same, the other parties were welcome if they came on their own accord.

The AIADMK would form a mega-alliance without the BJP. As far as AIADMK was concerned, BJP was as much a political foe as DMK, the former Minister said. O. Panneerselvam, AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, was destined to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Jayakumar claimed.

It was the prerogative of the DMDK to ask for 14 Lok Sabha seats, and it was for the leadership of the (major) parties to take a call, he said, replying to a query.

