AIADMK not a slave of any party, says Edappadi Palaniswami

July 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that AIADMK cadres and functionaries are not slaves of any party.

Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at various places in the Edappadi Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a meeting at Konganapuram, Mr. Palaniswami said “with the blessings of the people of Edappadi and their support, I became general secretary of the AIADMK. The DMK stopped many welfare schemes, including Amma mini-clinics brought by the AIADMK. The DMK government did not fulfil its promises made during election.”

Responding to Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s allegations that the AIADMK is a slave of the BJP, Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK cadres and functionaries are not slaves of any party. “Even though we were in alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK did not allow the functioning of parliament on the Cauvery issue,” he added..

People are suffering a lot under the DMK regime as the prices of essential commodities have increased. “This government is allegedly corrupt, and a Minister is in jail. We don’t know how many Ministers will go next. We brought 11 medical colleges in a single year and also provided ITIs. We provided road facilities, but after the DMK came to power, no new roads were laid as they were not willing to serve the people. Whether we are in power or not, the AIADMK will serve the people. Soon, Lok Sabha elections are going to come. I urge the people to vote for the AIADMK alliance to bring Central government projects to Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister is only concerned with the welfare of his family. The Chief Minister, who went to Bengaluru recently, did not speak about the release of water to Tamil Nadu. For the next 20 days, only the water in Mettur dam will be released for delta irrigation. Farmers in 20 districts are going to suffer, he said.

