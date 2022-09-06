AIADMK MLAs submit long-pending demands to Coimbatore Collector

AIADMK legislators, led by former Minister S.P. Velumani said the district administration and State government must repair roads that were damaged by pipeline or underground drainage works in the Coimbatore Corporation.

After submitting constituency-wise grievances to Collector G.S. here Sameeran on Tuesday, Mr. Velumani said the Integrated Bus Terminal project in Vellalore, for which he laid the foundation in January 2020, must be executed. The works for flyovers and roads, initiated by the erstwhile AIADMK government, must be completed. He said a flyover must be built on Thadagam and Lawley Roads in the city and that the Coimbatore-Puttu Vikki road must be widened up to the Ukkadam junction.

AIADMK MLAs led by former Minister S.P. Velumani submit the long-pending demands from their constituencies to District Collector G.S. Sameeran at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Tuesday. Video: @peri_periasamy / @THChennaipic.twitter.com/BuHuGAxH4C — Periasamy M (@peri_periasamy) September 6, 2022

In the petition, he made 10 demands including expediting works to finish the Athikadavu – Avinashi water project; a new dam between Boluvampatti and ​Thondamuthur Panchayats to improve irrigation; rainwater harvesting at Chithirai Chavadi dam using 35 wells; a new cold storage unit for Thondamuthur farmers and a cricket ground and a co-ed polytechnic college at Thondamuthur.

The MLAs submitted the petition following Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s recent announcement that MLAs of all constituencies, including those of allied and other parties, could send a list of 10 long-pending demands to the district administration.