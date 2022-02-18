AIADMK MLAs stage protest in Coimbatore

Accuse district administration of favouring ruling party

The city police removing AIADMK MLAs including former Minister S.P. Velumani, who were protesting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

AIADMK MLAs led by former Minister and party whip in Assembly S.P. Velumani staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Friday morning.

Mr. Velumani accused the district administration of bias, failing to evict persons from outside the district and favouring the ruling party.

If the State Election Commission could not ensure fair conduct of elections, it should transfer Collector G.S. Sameeran and police officials who had failed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

The Code mandated that persons from outside the district should leave the place 48 hours prior to elections. But in Coimbatore, there were DMK workers and goons from Karur who had taken shelter in various places. In fact, it was after 6 p.m. Thursday – after the campaign deadline – that more persons had entered the district, he alleged.

The presence of DMK men threatened the peaceful and fair conduct of elections, Mr. Velumani said and added that the presence of Central security force had therefore become imperative.

Mr. Velumani also said the AIADMK through its leader in Rajya Sabha M. Thambidurai had submitted a petition to the Home Ministry detailing the security situation prevailing in Coimbatore.

Former Deputy Speaker in the Assembly and Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman condemned DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin for threatening Mr. Velumani in his campaign speech on Thursday.

During the protest, AIADMK men accused the DMK of distributing silver anklets, casserole and cash using police vehicles. All the nine MLAs squatted at the Collectorate entrance shouting slogans against the district administration, police and DMK.

Collector Mr. Sameeran held talks with the MLAs and as they continued the protest senior Revenue Department officials held another round of talks with them.

Mr. Velumani told the officials though the AIADMK could have held protest across the district, it chose not to do so. Only the nine MLAs were protesting with support from the advocates’ wing and that too in a peaceful manner within the Collectorate.

Around 2.30 p.m., the Coimbatore City Police personnel on duty forcibly removed the MLAs and took them to a wedding hall in Peelamedu.