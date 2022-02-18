AIADMK MLAs stage protest at Coimbatore Collectorate, demand Central security forces to ensure fair polls

AIADMK MLAs protesting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday demanding Central security forces for the urban local body polls | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

February 18, 2022 13:20 IST

The nine MLAs shouted slogans and alleged that the district administration was biased in favour of the ruling party

AIADMK MLAs led by former Minister and party whip in the Assembly, S.P. Velumani, staged a protest at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday morning.

Mr. Velumani accused the district administration of bias, of failing to evict persons from outside the district and of favoring the ruling party ahead of the local body elections. If the State Election Commission could not ensure fair conduct of the elections, it should transfer Collector G.S. Sameeran and police officials who had failed to ensure fair elections, he said.

A tense situation prevailed in Coimbatore because of unlawful elements from Coimbatore. Therefore the presence of Central security forces was imperative to conduct fair elections, the former Minister said.

Former Deputy Speaker in the Assembly and Pollachi MLA, V. Jayaraman condemned DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin for threatening Mr. Velumani in his campaign speech on Thursday. The district administration favoured the ruling party which jeopardised fair elections, he charged.

Nine MLAs squatted at the Collectorate entrance shouting slogans against the district administration, police and the DMK. Collector Mr. Sameeran held talks with the MLAs.