Coimbatore

AIADMK MLAs rush to former Minister Velumani’s house after DVAC search

AIADMK cadre assembling in front of the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani, following the DVAC raids at his properties, in Coimbatore on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan
Special Correspondent COIMBATORE 10 August 2021 09:04 IST
Updated: 10 August 2021 10:11 IST

AIADMK MLAs from the western region rushed to former Minister and party whip S.P. Velumani’s house in Kuniamuthur on Tuesday, August 10, after officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruptione (DVAC) began searching his house.

Sources said Coimbatore North MLA Amman K. Arjunan, Mettupalayam MLA A. K. Selvaraj, Singanallur MLA K.R. Jayaram went to his house to show solidarity with Mr. Velumani.

Other MLAs were on their way to his house too, sources added.

