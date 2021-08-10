AIADMK MLAs rush to former Minister Velumani’s house after DVAC search

COIMBATORE

10 August 2021 09:04 IST

Sources said Coimbatore North MLA Amman K. Arjunan, Mettupalayam MLA A. K. Selvaraj, Singanallur MLA K.R. Jayaram went to his house to show solidarity with Mr. Velumani.

AIADMK MLAs from the western region rushed to former Minister and party whip S.P. Velumani’s house in Kuniamuthur on Tuesday, August 10, after officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruptione (DVAC) began searching his house.

Other MLAs were on their way to his house too, sources added.