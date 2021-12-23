AIADMK MLAs meet IGP, seek action against DMK workers for hurling slippers at Pollachi MLA

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman visited the Kothavadi tank for an event.

Following the altercation between workers of the AIADMK and the DMK near Kinathukadavu, the AIADMK MLAs from Coimbatore submitted a petition to Inspector General of Police (IGP), West Zone, R. Sudhakar, on Thursday demanding action against the DMK workers, who allegedly hurled slippers at Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman.

Led by former Minister and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani, the MLAs submitted the petition at the IGP office on Race Course Road. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Velumani said “an inappropriate incident” took place at Kothavadi tank, near Kinathukadavu, in Coimbatore on Tuesday, where Mr. Jayaraman visited to inspect the restoration of the waterbody.

“He did not do anything [wrong]. As the MLA, he only visited to see the work that was being done,” he said. He also alleged that the police had registered a case against Mr. Jayaraman and other AIADMK supporters, and added that false cases were being foisted against his party’s members “as per the DMK’s orders.”

On Tuesday, the residents organised an event at Kothavadi tank to celebrate the overflow in the tank after nearly 27 years. The arrival of Mr. Jayaraman triggered a verbal altercation between the supporters of the two parties as both claimed credit for the tank’s restoration, which culminated in the hurling of slippers, purportedly aimed at the Pollachi MLA, by unidentified persons.

MLAs P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore North), S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur) and K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur) were also present.