AIADMK MLAs, cadre booked for violation

COIMBATORE

15 August 2021 23:49 IST

The police have registered a case against eight MLAs of the AIADMK, including S.P. Velumani, and more than 40 party cadre as the reception given to the former Minister at the Coimbatore airport on Saturday violated COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Velumani was received by MLAs Amman K. Arjunan, A.K. Selvaraj, P.R.G. Arun Kumar, K.R. Jayaram, M.S.M. Anandan, V.P. Kandasamy, K.N. Vijeyakumar and hundreds of party workers when he reached Coimbatore three days after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at various locations linked to him and his alleged associates.

The leaders and hundreds of cadre swelled the airport premises to receive Mr. Velumani much before his arrival in the afternoon. They escorted him out of the airport compound in an open vehicle.

The Peelamedu police registered a case against them under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (for punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC read with 192 A (using vehicle without permit) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the Kattoor police registered a case against K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), and several others for bursting fire crackers at Gandhipuram on Saturday to welcome DMK government's appointment of trained archakas of all castes at temples being managed by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Susi Kalaiarasan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Malaravan of Revolutionary Youth Front and Elavenil of Tamil Puligal Katchi were also among those booked under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code.