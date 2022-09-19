AIADMK MLA hails Stalin, clarifies remarks

I will not shift my allegiance to another party, says V.P. Kandasamy

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 19, 2022 00:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK MLA from Sulur, V.P. Kandasamy, on Sunday hailed the ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Coimbatore, triggering speculations about whether he would shift his political affinity.

Addressing a health camp, Mr. Kandasamy said: “Former Chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa paid special attention to the Health Department. Likewise, Mr. Stalin has been giving distinct attention to the Health Department.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However Mr. Kandasamy denied any such political motives and told The Hindu: “Since that was a government function, I cannot talk politics. My family and I have been members of the AIADMK since the party started in 1972, and I would never shift my allegiance to any other party.” He said as an elected representative, he had to work with the government to highlight and redress public grievances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app