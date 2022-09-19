AIADMK MLA hails Stalin, clarifies remarks

Staff Reporter September 19, 2022 00:06 IST

I will not shift my allegiance to another party, says V.P. Kandasamy

AIADMK MLA from Sulur, V.P. Kandasamy, on Sunday hailed the ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Coimbatore, triggering speculations about whether he would shift his political affinity. Addressing a health camp, Mr. Kandasamy said: “Former Chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa paid special attention to the Health Department. Likewise, Mr. Stalin has been giving distinct attention to the Health Department.” However Mr. Kandasamy denied any such political motives and told The Hindu: “Since that was a government function, I cannot talk politics. My family and I have been members of the AIADMK since the party started in 1972, and I would never shift my allegiance to any other party.” He said as an elected representative, he had to work with the government to highlight and redress public grievances.



