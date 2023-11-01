ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK MLA criticises District Collector’s absence at council meeting

November 01, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

The absence of Collector at the District Development Council meeting is an evidence for DMK Government’s vindictive politics, alleged MLA Pollachi V. Jayaraman.

He told reporters that the Collector’s absence deprived the MLAs of seeking clarification on pending development works. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the District Development Council and Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Pollachi MP K. Shamugasundaram, and the District Revenue Officer.

The AIADMK MLAs would have asked the Collector on the status of projects such as Pollachi West bypass road, Mettuppalayam bypass road project and the Athikadavu - Avinashi Ground Water Recharge scheme. He alleged that works worth over ₹ 500 crore were either shelved or dragging on.

When contacted, an official source in the District Collectorate said that the Collector had a mass contact programme at Anaimalai near Pollachi. He left for Anaimalai after obtaining the Chairman’s consent.

