Coimbatore

AIADMK men accused of irregularities at Nambiyur

Alleging that ruling party men were involved in various irregularities at Nambiyur here, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan submitted a petition to District Collector C. Kathiravan seeking action against the persons concerned.

The petition said that the affluent residents of Nambiyur were asked to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, failing which their properties were damaged. False case was registered against people for questioning the encroachment of a private land at Kuppipalayam and a bus stand that was in good condition was demolished to construct a new facility at ₹ 6 crore. Waterways near the bus stand were closed and a two-wheeler parking stand was being established illegally.

Sand was smuggled from the water bodies in Nambiyur Union to other districts in lorries and liquor bottles were sold in black markets at exorbitant prices, the petition said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 10:57:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aiadmk-men-accused-of-irregularities-at-nambiyur/article32388368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story