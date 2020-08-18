AIADMK men accused of irregularities at Nambiyur

Tiruppur MP petitions Collector

Alleging that ruling party men were involved in various irregularities at Nambiyur here, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan submitted a petition to District Collector C. Kathiravan seeking action against the persons concerned.

The petition said that the affluent residents of Nambiyur were asked to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, failing which their properties were damaged. False case was registered against people for questioning the encroachment of a private land at Kuppipalayam and a bus stand that was in good condition was demolished to construct a new facility at ₹ 6 crore. Waterways near the bus stand were closed and a two-wheeler parking stand was being established illegally.

Sand was smuggled from the water bodies in Nambiyur Union to other districts in lorries and liquor bottles were sold in black markets at exorbitant prices, the petition said.