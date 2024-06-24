AIADMK member arrested for possessing illicit arrack in Salem

Attur rural police arrested an AIADMK member for allegedly possessing 40 litres of illicit arrack on Saturday.

S. Suresh (40), a resident of Mariamman Kovil Street near Kallanatham in Attur, was previously secretary of the AIADMK Attur East Union agriculture wing. While the Attur rural police were patrolling, they found Suresh allegedly in possession of 40 litres of illicit arrack in 80 packets. The police registered a case, arrested Suresh, and remanded him into custody.

Police sources said that there have been 40 cases registered against the accused in the past for selling illicit arrack and IMFL bottles, including 13 cases in the Attur rural police station, 10 cases in the Attur Town police and 17 cases registered by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) at Attur. Of those cases, he was acquitted in two.

He was also an accused in a murder case in the Gangavalli police limits in 2014, but was later acquitted. The accused used to brew liquor in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district and sell it in both districts. He was also detained under the Prevention of Goondas Act in the past, police sources added.