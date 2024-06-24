GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK member arrested for possessing illicit arrack in Salem

Published - June 24, 2024 10:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK member S. Suresh

AIADMK member S. Suresh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Attur rural police arrested an AIADMK member for allegedly possessing 40 litres of illicit arrack on Saturday.

S. Suresh (40), a resident of Mariamman Kovil Street near Kallanatham in Attur, was previously secretary of the AIADMK Attur East Union agriculture wing. While the Attur rural police were patrolling, they found Suresh allegedly in possession of 40 litres of illicit arrack in 80 packets. The police registered a case, arrested Suresh, and remanded him into custody.

Police sources said that there have been 40 cases registered against the accused in the past for selling illicit arrack and IMFL bottles, including 13 cases in the Attur rural police station, 10 cases in the Attur Town police and 17 cases registered by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) at Attur. Of those cases, he was acquitted in two.

He was also an accused in a murder case in the Gangavalli police limits in 2014, but was later acquitted. The accused used to brew liquor in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district and sell it in both districts. He was also detained under the Prevention of Goondas Act in the past, police sources added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.