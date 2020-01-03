AIADMK leads in panchayat union wards, DMK bags one district ward

The AIADMK bagged six district panchayat wards and 51 panchayat union wards, and the DMK one district panchayat ward and 37 panchayat union wards as per the results provided at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The AIADMK won a district panchayat ward each in Thondamuthur and Periyanaickenpalayam panchayat unions. The DMK won the district panchayat ward seat in Periyanaickenpalayam. The AIADMK lead in panchayat union wards came from all 12 panchayat unions.

In Karamadai Panchayat Union, the AIADMK won six of the seven wards. Likewise, it won 10 of the 17 wards in Kinathukadavu and six of the nine in Thondamuthur, showing that it had enough strength to elect its union chairperson as well.

The DMK’s win in eight of the 13 wards in Pollachi South Panchayat Union gives it enough numbers elect its chairman. The two parties, however, won three seats in the six-ward Madukkarai Panchayat Union.

The BJP won a panchayat union ward in the 13-ward Anamalai Panchayat Union and the Congress too registered a victory there.

Though the counting began at 8 a.m. the results were not available till about 5 p.m. as in almost all the counting centres the officials counted ballot papers and that too for four posts, after segregating the coloured ballot papers, post-wise. First, they counted the postal votes and then the regular ones.

Though the counting was smooth and incident-free, there was a delay in counting the votes for two panchayats at the counting centre for Sulur Panchayat Union.

Agents of candidates contesting in Paduvampalli and Arasur panchayats alleged that the seal on gunny bags covering the ballot boxes had been tampered with. After a more than two-hour delay, the counting began after District Collector K. Rajamani said the seal was intact.

It was a tie in Ward 8 of Kullakapalayam Panchayat in Pollachi North Panchayat Union, with two candidates securing 90 votes each. Though reports said that a few contestants asked for recounting, Mr. Rajamani said that if there was no claim for recounting or if the votes remained the same even after recounting, the winner would be decided through draw of lots.

Tiruppur

The votes polled in the first and second phase of the local body elections across 13 panchayat unions in Tiruppur district were counted on Thursday.

As of 4 p.m., results for 400 ward member of village panchayat posts out of 1,802 were declared. For president of village panchayat, results of 57 out of 254 posts were declared.

Results were declared for only 36 out of 170 posts of panchayat union councillor and no results were declared for the 17 district panchayat councillor posts.

The Secular Progressive Alliance was leading in the panchayat union councillor elections with the DMK winning 13 posts and the Congress one as of 6 p.m.

The AIADMK won nine posts while the DMDK one panchayat union councillor post, election officials said. Four independent candidates also won the panchayat union councillor posts.

Staff stage dharna

Election Duty Staff Union staged a dharna at the counting centre for Avinashi Panchayat for about an hour after being allegedly denied breakfast by the district administration.

The election officials said that the Returning Officer arrived at the centre and assured the staff that adequate arrangements for food would be made, following which the counting process resumed.

Candidate’s son dies

The son of an independent candidate contesting in Ward No. 5 for the post of ward member of Ugayanur Village Panchayat in Pongalur Panchayat Union died on Thursday.

The police said S. Karthi (21), son of candidate P. Subramani (44), fainted shortly after the results were declared and was pronounced dead at the Government Hospital in Tiruppur. The cause of death was unclear, the police said.