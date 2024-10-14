GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK lawyers wing demands action against former functionaries and YouTube channel

Published - October 14, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The lawyers’ wing of the AIADMK submitted a petition to the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office, demanding action against two former functionaries of the party and a YouTube channel on Monday.

The petition filed by AIADMK lawyers’ wing deputy secretary E. Saravanan accused former party functionaries V. Pugazhendhi and Nanjil Sampath of making derogatory remarks about the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in an interview with a YouTube channel. The city police should take action against the two functionaries and take steps to remove the interview from the YouTube channel, the petition sought.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.