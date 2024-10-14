AIADMK lawyers wing demands action against former functionaries and YouTube channel

The lawyers’ wing of the AIADMK submitted a petition to the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office, demanding action against two former functionaries of the party and a YouTube channel on Monday.

The petition filed by AIADMK lawyers’ wing deputy secretary E. Saravanan accused former party functionaries V. Pugazhendhi and Nanjil Sampath of making derogatory remarks about the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in an interview with a YouTube channel. The city police should take action against the two functionaries and take steps to remove the interview from the YouTube channel, the petition sought.