AIADMK is on the path of destruction: former MLA

April 15, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the biggest betrayer in Tamil Nadu politics, alleged V.C. Arukutty, former MLA of Kavundampalayam.

Mr. Arukutty told the media here on Monday the AIADMK was in the path of destruction. He said he was in the AIADMK for 50 years and was twice the MLA of Kavundampalayam. Yet, he was not given a seat in the last Assembly elections. Though he worked for the AIADMK candidate, there was no recognition. Hence, he joined the DMK.

The schemes implemented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had good reception among people now, he said.

