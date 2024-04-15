GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIADMK is on the path of destruction: former MLA

April 15, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the biggest betrayer in Tamil Nadu politics, alleged V.C. Arukutty, former MLA of Kavundampalayam.

Mr. Arukutty told the media here on Monday the AIADMK was in the path of destruction. He said he was in the AIADMK for 50 years and was twice the MLA of Kavundampalayam. Yet, he was not given a seat in the last Assembly elections. Though he worked for the AIADMK candidate, there was no recognition. Hence, he joined the DMK.

The schemes implemented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had good reception among people now, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.