AIADMK is founded to protect poor people, says Edappadi Palaniswami

July 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

M. Sabari

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a meeting in Salem on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the party was founded to protect the poor.

Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday after hoisting the party flag at Chinna Soragai, Periya Soragai, Veerakal Pudur and Sanarpatti, the Leader of the Opposition said that the AIADMK government when it was in power fulfilled all the demands of the people in the Edappadi Assembly constituency.

“Considering the welfare of farmers, we initiated a 100-lake scheme, completed the first phase of work, and pumped surplus water from Mettur to six lakes. But after the DMK came to power, the progress on the work was slow. The DMK government dropped the schemes brought by the AIADMK government that benefit poor people and students. The AIADMK will come to power again and implement all these schemes,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Criticising the government for closing the Amma mini clinic, Mr. Palansiwami said that they had also stopped providing old-age pensions (OAP).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was allowing V. Senthilbalaji to continue as minister without portfolio because he was afraid that the latter would spill the beans about his colleagues, he charged

