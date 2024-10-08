ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK human chain protest over property tax

Published - October 08, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadres staged human chain protest against high property tax under the partys deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

AIADMK cadres organised a human chain protest in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, accusing the ruling DMK government of imposing high property taxes since coming to power.

The protest, which stretched from Krishnagiri Municipality to the Sub-Registrar’s office, was led by the party’s deputy general secretary and Vepanahalli MLA, K.P. Munusamy. Protesters claimed that the DMK regime’s three-year rule has been characterised by steep taxation across various sectors. In addition to calling for a reduction in water and property taxes, they also demanded the cancellation of student loans, among other grievances.

The demonstration saw participation from former Krishnagiri MP, K. Ashok Kumar, and other local party leaders. The human chain began at the Krishnagiri Municipality office and concluded at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

