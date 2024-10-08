ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK holds human chain protests in Salem and Namakkal

Published - October 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) organized human chain protests in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

The protests were held in opposition to the property tax hike in corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats across the state. The AIADMK had announced a state-wide human chain protest on Tuesday. AIADMK cadres participated in the protest at Ward 21 in Salem Corporation, with former Minister S. Semmalai also taking part. Similar protests were held in all 60 wards in Salem Corporation, and in Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.

The protests saw the participation of hundreds of AIADMK cadres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US