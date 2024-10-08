GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK holds human chain protests in Salem and Namakkal

Published - October 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) organized human chain protests in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

The protests were held in opposition to the property tax hike in corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats across the state. The AIADMK had announced a state-wide human chain protest on Tuesday. AIADMK cadres participated in the protest at Ward 21 in Salem Corporation, with former Minister S. Semmalai also taking part. Similar protests were held in all 60 wards in Salem Corporation, and in Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.

The protests saw the participation of hundreds of AIADMK cadres.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST

