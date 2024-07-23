ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK holds demonstration against power tariff hike at three places in Coimbatore district

Published - July 23, 2024 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani leading an protest against the recent power tariff revision by the DMK government, at Thiruvalluvar Thidal in Pollachi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday held demonstrations at Pollachi, Coimbatore and Mettuppalayam against the recent increase in electricity tariff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking part in the demonstration at Pollachi, former minister and Thonadamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani said that the tariff revision had hit hard the industries and MSMEs. The ruling DMK that came to power after promising a new dawn has pushed the State into darkness. Property tax, drinking water and power tariffs have been increased for the second time in the DMK regime, he said.

He assured the people that soon AIADMK rule led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be ushered in, and their grievances would be sorted out.

In Coimbatore, the agitation was led by MLA Amman Arjunan. MLA K.R. Jayaraman, former Mayor S.M. Velusamy. took part. In Mettupalayam, the demonstration was led by Town Secretary Vanmathi Sait.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US