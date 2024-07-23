AIADMK holds demonstration against power tariff hike at three places in Coimbatore district

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday held demonstrations at Pollachi, Coimbatore and Mettuppalayam against the recent increase in electricity tariff.

Taking part in the demonstration at Pollachi, former minister and Thonadamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani said that the tariff revision had hit hard the industries and MSMEs. The ruling DMK that came to power after promising a new dawn has pushed the State into darkness. Property tax, drinking water and power tariffs have been increased for the second time in the DMK regime, he said.

He assured the people that soon AIADMK rule led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be ushered in, and their grievances would be sorted out.

In Coimbatore, the agitation was led by MLA Amman Arjunan. MLA K.R. Jayaraman, former Mayor S.M. Velusamy. took part. In Mettupalayam, the demonstration was led by Town Secretary Vanmathi Sait.