AIADMK has betrayed Jayalalithaa by making PMK an ally: Dhinakaran

The PMK had opposed a memorial for the late Chief Minister, he says

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday charged the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with betraying former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa by aligning with a party that had opposed a memorial for her and even moved the court against it.

In a veiled reference to the Pattali Makkal Katchi, he said AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had formed an alliance with a party that opposed the memorial and for Jayalalithaa and the unveiling of her portrait in the Assembly.

“They also said that she was a convict and would have been behind the bars if she were alive. By forming an alliance with them, the AIADMK has deceived her,” he charged.

Canvassing votes for his party’s candidate K.C. Senthilkumar in Erode, he said people in the west zone always supported the AIADMK and hence Jayalalithaa had accommodated more MLAs from the region in her ministry. But the present day rulers had betrayed the people and the AIADMK cadre, he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the farmers in the region were affected by the erection of high tension electric towers and accused the government of using police force against them.

“He (Mr Palaniswami) keeps saying that be belongs to the region and is a farmer, but farmers’ problems remain unresolved,” he said.

Stating that the government planned to implement the neutrino observatory and hydrocarbon projects, he warned that farmers would leave the State if their problems were not solved.

Agriculture, the garment and weaving sector in the Kongu region were on the verge of destruction, and the AMMK had announced many schemes in its manifesto for their revival.