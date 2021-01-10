AIADMK government trying to cover up Pollachi sexual assault case, Kanimozhi says

COIMBATORE

10 January 2021 14:15 IST

Leading an agitation in Pollachi, the DMK women’s wing secretary claimed that the ruling party was attempting to shield the real perpetrators

DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi on Sunday accused the AIADMK government of trying to protect the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case.

Leading an agitation in Pollachi, she claimed that the government had taken efforts to protect the accused in the case, and said the police had tried to dissuade the affected women from coming forward to lodge complaints. This, she alleged, showed that the ruling party was not interesting in helping the victims get justice.

The recent arrest of K. Arulanantham, AIADMK’s students wing secretary for Pollachi town [since expelled], showed that the ruling party had protected him from arrest so that his political masters were shielded, she alleged. When the DMK would return to power, it would ensure that the affected women got justice. And, the party would not rest till then, she added.

The protest had nothing to do with the impending Assembly election, Ms. Kanimozhi claimed, and said she wanted the real accused in the case to be arrested. She urged the AIADMK government to stop protecting its Ministers, their family and party cadre.

Since the sexual assault case came out in the open and the police registered a case in early 2019, there has been very little progress. The police were hand-in-glove with the ruling party so much so that by revealing the name of a survivor, they dissuaded other women from coming forward to lodge complaints, Ms. Kanimozhi alleged. It was only after DMK president M. K. Stalin raised the issue that the State government ordered a CBI inquiry, she contended.

Given the AIADMK government’s poor track record in protecting women and ensuring justice for the affected, it was surprising that a Minister had compared Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Abraham Lincoln. How could Mr. Palaniswami, who had pledged the State's interests with the Centre to remain in power, be compared to the American leader who fought to abolish slavery, she asked.

Ms. Kanimozhi also said that while driving to Pollachi to lead the protest, the police, at the behest of ruling party, tried to stop DMK cadre and her from reaching the protest venue. The police allowed them to proceed only after Mr. Stalin threatened to make widespread, the protest demanding justice for the affected women.

Leaders and cadre from the DMK alliance – the CPI, CPI(M), KNMDK and a few others – joined the protest.