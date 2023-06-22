AIADMK government provided only schemes needed for people, says Edappadi Palaniswami

June 22, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that the AIADMK government provided only schemes that were needed for the people.

The former Chief Minister hoisted the AIADMK flag at Chettimankurichi, Iruppali, Pakkanadu, Adaiyur, and Vanniya Nagar in Poolampatti, Chittoor, and Kallukadai villages. Mr. Palaniswami also received petitions from the public.

Speaking at Chettimankurichi, Mr. Palaniswami explained about his relationship with the Edappadi Assembly constituency and its people, and pointed out that now people identified him with the name Edappadi.

After the DMK came to power in 2021, many schemes, including free laptops for students, brought by AIADMK were dropped. The DMK promised to cancel NEET exam, but it did not happen.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I brought in 7.5% internal reservation for government school students. Under the quota, this year, around 100 students from Salem district will get medical seats. For the welfare of farmers, we introduced the 100 lakes scheme (pumping Cauvery surplus water to 100 lakes in Salem district) at a cost of ₹562 crore. The work for the scheme is going on at a very slow pace under the DMK regime,” he said.

During election time, the DMK attracts people by making various promises. But after the election, they will forget that. Many of the promises made in their election manifesto were not fulfilled, he said.

Cadres from other parties joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami at the meeting.