AIADMK government provided ₹2,240 crore as drought relief, says Edappadi

February 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at the felicitation function organised by farmers in Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at the felicitation function organised by farmers in Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Drought relief worth ₹2,240 crore was disbursed among farmers during the AIADMK government, the party’s general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday. Mr. Palaniswami was being felicitated by farmers at a function for providing the Vasishta River-Kaikkanvalavu water project.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Palaniswami said that the Vasishta River-Kaikkanvalavu water project was a 30-year demand from farmers. ₹10 crore was allocated for the project during the AIADMK regime, and the project would benefit 10,000 acres of farmland. Projects put on hold by the DMK would be implemented after AIADMK returns to power, he said.

The AIADMK government had implemented various schemes for the benefit of farmers and provided ₹2,240 crore as drought relief., as well as allocating ₹9,500 crore towards crop damage. Under the Kudimaramathu scheme, lakes and ponds were desilted with help from farmers. The Mettur dam was also desilted during the AIADMK regime and the farmers took 5,000 loads of gravel per day and used it as organic manure, Mr. Palaniswami added. The AIADMK had also provided three-phase electricity for farmers, he claimed.

Listing out the projects and relief funds provided to farmers during the AIADMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami said that this year, 20% of maize crops were affected in Ariyalur, Perambalur, and a part of Cuddalore district due to fall armyworm, and AIADMK raised this issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. For the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, ₹1,652 crore was allocated under the state government fund. “Questions raised by me as Opposition leader in the Assembly were not telecast. Ministers are unable to answer my questions. ,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

