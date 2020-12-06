AIADMK government making tall promises: Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam women’s wing secretary and MP M.K. Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK government of making tall promises but not implementing those.

In her address in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, organised as a part of the Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural programme, she said the AIADMK government had promised COVID-19 financial relief for weavers but had not disbursed it.

The government had also not concentrated on continuing free power supply for weavers, which the DMK government had provided. The DMK, when in power, had also constructed 1,010 houses for weavers.

The government had similarly treated with disdain the self-help groups, which had fallen into the trap of usurious money lenders during COVID-19 pandemic period.

Though the DMK was not in power, it had reached out to people during the pandemic period by distributing rice and other essential commodities. In this region alone, it had distributed rice to 96,000 families, Ms. Kanimozhi said.

The people would have to bear the misrule of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami only for five more months as the DMK would return to power, she added.