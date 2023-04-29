ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK government created a revolution in higher education, says Palaniswami

April 29, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK government brought about a revolution in higher education and paved the way for more students to pursue higher education, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Saturday.

Mr. Palaniswami was speaking after opening an exhibition on education near Salem New Bus Stand. He said the exhibition would stand students in good stead after they completed Class XII.

“During the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2021, we brought about a revolution in higher education. While our leader Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, the number of students taking up higher education increased. We created more arts and sciences colleges, seven law colleges, 11 medical colleges, agriculture colleges and polytechnic colleges, and paved the way for students of poor background to get education at a low cost,” he added.

He said, “In 2011, the percentage of students getting higher education was 32. We allocated more funds for the Education Department than any other department, and now Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country where more students are getting higher education. We achieved the target, fixed by the Union government for the State for 2030, in 2019–20 itself. In 2011, the percentage of students getting into higher education was 32, and it increased to 52 during 2019-20.”

Mr. Palaniswami said, “As I studied in a government school, I know the problems of government school students. In Tamil Nadu, 41% of all students go to government schools. During 2016-17, only nine government school students were admitted to MBBS. Hence, we provided a 7.5% reservation for such students. Thanks to the measure, 464 government school students have become doctors in Tamil Nadu.”

