AIADMK gets majority of seats in Erode

Elections held for 2,105 posts in two phases in 14 panchayat unions

The ruling AIADMK has gained a majority of the seats in the local body elections for which results were declared here on Friday.

Though elections to 2,524 posts were announced, eight candidates to village panchayat president posts and 407 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed. Hence, elections were held for 2,105 posts comprising 19 district panchayat ward members, 183 panchayat union ward members, 217 village panchayat presidents and 1,686 village panchayat ward members in two phases in 14 panchayat unions. Counting of votes began at 14 centres across the district on Thursday and completed and results were declared on Friday.

In the election for 19 district panchayat ward members, AIADMK and its alliance partners won in 14 wards, while the DMK candidates won in five wards.

In elections for the 183 panchayat union ward members, AIADMK and its alliance partners won 93 wards, while DMK and its alliance partners won 67.

In elections to 217 village panchayat presidents and elections to 1,686 village panchayat ward members, AIADMK candidates have won more than half of the posts.

